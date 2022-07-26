Brokerages Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) PT at $68.45

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bandwidth to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Bandwidth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

In other Bandwidth news, COO Anthony Bartolo bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $158,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,105 shares of company stock valued at $22,113. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Bandwidth by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after purchasing an additional 501,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,217,000 after acquiring an additional 142,078 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 124.1% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,021,000 after acquiring an additional 564,631 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,792,000 after acquiring an additional 54,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after acquiring an additional 336,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.38. The company has a market cap of $429.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. Bandwidth has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $133.85.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.79 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

