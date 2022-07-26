Brokerages Set Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Target Price at $61.00

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

KOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of KOF opened at $56.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average is $54.80. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $60.29. The stock has a market cap of $94.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

