Brokerages Set Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Target Price at $61.00

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.
KOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance
Shares of KOF opened at $56.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average is $54.80. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $60.29. The stock has a market cap of $94.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
