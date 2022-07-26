Brokerages Set HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Price Target at $762.90

Shares of HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $762.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt lowered HomeServe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HomeServe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HomeServe from GBX 810 ($9.76) to GBX 1,200 ($14.46) in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

HomeServe Price Performance

OTCMKTS HMSVF opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. HomeServe has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67.

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

