Brokerages Set Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Price Target at $167.08

Shares of Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.78.

QUILF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Quilter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Quilter from GBX 210 ($2.53) to GBX 198.33 ($2.39) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Quilter from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.20) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quilter in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Quilter Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS QUILF opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Quilter has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13.

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

