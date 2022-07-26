Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Shares of BKD opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $677.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.71 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 296.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 33,918 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 127,242 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,407,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,379,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

