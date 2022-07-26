Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.
Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance
Shares of BKD opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $677.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.71 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Brookdale Senior Living
About Brookdale Senior Living
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.