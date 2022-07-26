BSClaunch Price Tops $0.0085 on Top Exchanges (BSL)

BSClaunch (BSL) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. BSClaunch has a total market capitalization of $16,506.02 and $2,011.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSClaunch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BSClaunch has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00017474 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001945 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00031662 BTC.
About BSClaunch
BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg.
BSClaunch Coin Trading
