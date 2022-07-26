BSClaunch Tops One Day Trading Volume of $495.00 (BSL)

BSClaunch (BSL) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One BSClaunch coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. BSClaunch has a market cap of $16,966.12 and $495.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00017453 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001943 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000308 BTC.
About BSClaunch
BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg.
BSClaunch Coin Trading
