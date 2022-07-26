bZx Protocol Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (BZRX)

bZx Protocol (BZRX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One bZx Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0496 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, bZx Protocol has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. bZx Protocol has a total market cap of $25.07 million and $50.00 worth of bZx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004788 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,900.32 or 1.00035437 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006221 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004784 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003533 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
bZx Protocol (CRYPTO:BZRX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 4th, 2019. bZx Protocol’s total supply is 1,030,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 505,529,690 coins. bZx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @b0xNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. bZx Protocol’s official website is bzx.network.
