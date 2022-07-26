C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $100.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.58 and a 200-day moving average of $102.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $115.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Wolfe Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,699 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.