Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,447 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for 1.4% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Cadence Design Systems worth $96,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,486,000 after acquiring an additional 49,969 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $225,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $447,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 23.1% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $6,669,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,268 shares in the company, valued at $192,462,646.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $6,669,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,268 shares in the company, valued at $192,462,646.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,609,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,534 shares of company stock worth $66,852,940 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.30.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $5.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.87. 25,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,316. The firm has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

