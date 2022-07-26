Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $167.66, but opened at $174.23. Cadence Design Systems shares last traded at $173.29, with a volume of 15,484 shares traded.

The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.30.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $6,669,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,462,646.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $6,669,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,268 shares in the company, valued at $192,462,646.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $5,593,163.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,078,443.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 434,534 shares of company stock valued at $66,852,940 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.