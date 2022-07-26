Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CALX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.90.

Shares of NYSE:CALX traded up $6.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.34. 80,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,678. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Calix’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Calix by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Calix by 865.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

