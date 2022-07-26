Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by Bell Rock Capital LLC

Bell Rock Capital LLC reduced its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Callaway Golf stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $21.50. 21,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,669. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $207,933.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 651,821 shares in the company, valued at $13,564,395.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELY shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.