Callisto Network Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and $12,692.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.32 or 0.06593926 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00114125 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000556 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 84.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

