Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0928 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $50.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CDPYF. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.45.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

