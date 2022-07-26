Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 121,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,454,579 shares.The stock last traded at $52.22 and had previously closed at $51.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.73.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,703,436,000 after acquiring an additional 25,232,354 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,124,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,528 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,179,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,498,531,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,027,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $719,423,000 after purchasing an additional 386,159 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

