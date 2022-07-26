Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/15/2022 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2022 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $79.00.
- 7/12/2022 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2022 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2022 – Canadian Pacific Railway was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.
- 7/6/2022 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $91.00 to $84.00.
- 6/27/2022 – Canadian Pacific Railway is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/21/2022 – Canadian Pacific Railway was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/13/2022 – Canadian Pacific Railway was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance
Shares of CP stock opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.63.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
