Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/15/2022 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $79.00.

7/12/2022 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Canadian Pacific Railway was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

7/6/2022 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $91.00 to $84.00.

6/27/2022 – Canadian Pacific Railway is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Canadian Pacific Railway was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/13/2022 – Canadian Pacific Railway was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of CP stock opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

