Capreit (TSE:CAR) Given Buy Rating at Desjardins

Desjardins restated their buy rating on shares of Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Capreit Price Performance

Capreit has a 1 year low of C$20.71 and a 1 year high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$246.63 million during the quarter.

Capreit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

