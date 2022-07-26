Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Cardinal Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of TSE:CJ traded up C$0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.13. 81,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,143. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.79 and a 12-month high of C$9.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 3.31.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$174.34 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CJ. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC set a C$10.00 price target on Cardinal Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.25 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.60 per share, with a total value of C$76,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,576,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,180,290.40. Insiders purchased a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $579,100 in the last 90 days.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

