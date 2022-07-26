Cardlytics (CDLX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Cardlytics to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cardlytics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CDLX opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $134.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $60.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

In other news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 17,973 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $603,892.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,530 shares in the company, valued at $12,046,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 6,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $231,648.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,164.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 17,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $603,892.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,046,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,275 shares of company stock worth $1,202,223 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 133,670 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,629,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,005,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,631,000 after buying an additional 20,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

