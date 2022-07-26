Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Acquires New Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 402 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CVS opened at $94.49 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.11 and a 200 day moving average of $100.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

