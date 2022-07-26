Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Invests $26,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXXGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $388.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $381.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.80. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $326.70 and a 52-week high of $559.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

