Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Invests $26,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $388.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $381.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.80. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $326.70 and a 52-week high of $559.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

