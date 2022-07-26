Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Purchases Shares of 199 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $193,556,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,566,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,748,981,000 after acquiring an additional 283,501 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $37,264,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,406,000 after acquiring an additional 118,885 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 444,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,206,000 after acquiring an additional 117,629 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $154.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.28. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

