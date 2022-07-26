Cascades (TSE:CAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.07

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.07 and last traded at C$9.11, with a volume of 77682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.56.

Cascades Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$917.33 million and a P/E ratio of 6.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.91.

Cascades Announces Dividend

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cascades Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Cascades’s payout ratio is presently 30.99%.

Insider Activity at Cascades

In related news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 56,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.21, for a total transaction of C$573,291.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,827,935.17. In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 56,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.21, for a total value of C$573,291.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,977 shares in the company, valued at C$2,827,935.17. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 160,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$1,611,396.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 527,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,302,028.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,900 shares of company stock worth $57,331 and have sold 216,764 shares worth $2,187,531.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

Featured Stories

