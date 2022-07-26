Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Announces Earnings Results

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 40.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.97. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.14%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.
Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.
