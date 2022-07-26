Cavalier Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cavalier Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Netflix by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $218.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

