Cavalier Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cavalier Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,184 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,670 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,934,000 after buying an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of NIKE by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,605 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.
NKE stock opened at $109.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.46. The stock has a market cap of $171.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.
NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.
