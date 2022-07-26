Cavalier Investments LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $180.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

