Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-$0.47 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.80 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.65-$1.75 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLS. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.30.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE CLS opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Celestica has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Celestica had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Celestica by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 83,070 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Celestica by 57.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 104,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 40,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,485 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.