Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Posts Earnings Results

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Celestica had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Celestica Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CLS opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Celestica has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 105,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at $132,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Celestica by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,885 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 57.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Celestica by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celestica Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

