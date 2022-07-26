Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $6.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.56 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.65-$1.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Celestica has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.09.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Celestica had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLS. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 120.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 105,576 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Celestica in the first quarter worth $132,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Celestica by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,885 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Celestica by 57.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Celestica by 35.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

