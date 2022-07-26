Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Centrus Energy Trading Up 7.8 %

LEU stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. Centrus Energy has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $88.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $417.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.26.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.84). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. The business had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.