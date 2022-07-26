Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO) to Issue €0.02 Dividend

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TOROGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LON:TORO traded down GBX 0 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 0.50 ($0.01). 193,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,115. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.55. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.58 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57.

About Chenavari Toro Income Fund

Toro Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in St Martin, Channel Islands.

