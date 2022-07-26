Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Trading Up 3.4%

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) shares were up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.27 and last traded at $50.33. Approximately 5,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 229,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CQP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $167,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,308,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,243,000 after acquiring an additional 178,340 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,342,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 325,695 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,359,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,433,000 after purchasing an additional 173,770 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,527,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 930,284 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.