Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins reiterated their hold rating on shares of Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Choice Properties REIT Price Performance

Choice Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$11.59 and a twelve month high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$328.05 million for the quarter.

Choice Properties REIT Announces Dividend

Choice Properties REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

