Chrono.tech Price Reaches $81.43 on Major Exchanges (TIME)

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded up 36% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $57.83 million and $4.26 million worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for approximately $81.43 or 0.00383693 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,223.37 or 0.99997123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003663 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00127338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00029858 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

