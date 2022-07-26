Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Chubb were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chubb Trading Up 1.7 %

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.08.

CB opened at $187.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.72 and its 200-day moving average is $203.06. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $164.13 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

