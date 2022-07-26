CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at Scotiabank

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CIX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.61.

CI Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CIX traded down C$0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 442,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,301. The firm has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$12.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.76.

About CI Financial

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$633.75 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.5949437 earnings per share for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

