Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Holdings Cut by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.05. 3,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,325. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $108.65 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 410 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,989.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

