Citigroup Cuts Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $80.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RPD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.27.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $70.79 on Friday. Rapid7 has a one year low of $60.42 and a one year high of $145.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Rapid7 by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 568,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,904,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.