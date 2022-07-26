Citigroup Raises Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $152.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PWR. UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.08.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $133.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.31 and its 200-day moving average is $118.70. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $86.94 and a 12 month high of $140.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

