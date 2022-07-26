Citigroup Trims Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Target Price to $118.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.48.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $103.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk has a twelve month low of $84.63 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.25 and its 200 day moving average is $114.04.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 66.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 109.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

