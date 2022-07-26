Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Announces Earnings Results

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 26.19%.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $135.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 670,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 310.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 213,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 161,542 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,907 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

