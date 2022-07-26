Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,145 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,367,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.45. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

