Civic Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last week, Civic has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $132.20 million and $7.14 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,007.61 or 0.99991246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003577 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00125613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00029719 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

About Civic

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

