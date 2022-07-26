ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.06.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ClearSign Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

In other ClearSign Technologies news, Director Bruce Alan Pate purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. purchased 1,591,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,669.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,583,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce Alan Pate purchased 45,000 shares of ClearSign Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

