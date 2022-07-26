Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 3,396 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.5% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $36,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ opened at $300.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.39 and a 200 day moving average of $325.90. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

