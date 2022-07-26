Clearstead Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 0.8% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 319,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,781,000 after purchasing an additional 35,613 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $218.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.87 and a 200 day moving average of $215.52. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.21.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

