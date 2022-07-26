Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,011 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 23.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,891,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,310 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN stock opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.12.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

