Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $6.23 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 284,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,871,000 after buying an additional 38,985 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 874,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,803,000 after buying an additional 177,758 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 107,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.24. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

